Tom Hiddleston confirms his engagement with Zawe Ashton; Actor says 'I’m very happy'

Tom Hiddleston is engaged! Three months after getting down on his knee, the Loki star is opening up about his engagement to Zawe Ashton. In a recent chat with Los Angeles Times, per Page Six, the beloved anti-hero confirmed his relationship status and revealed in his interview on Tuesday, "I’m very happy."

The couple sparked engagement rumours in March as they appeared at the 2022 BAFTA Awards and were snapped with British TV presenter AJ Odudu. In the click, Ashton sported a massive diamond ring on her finger which started the rumours about the couple's now-confirmed engagement. Although the pair at the time did not address the apparent elephant in the room, many were sure that the couple had gotten engaged. For those unversed, Hiddleston and Ashton started dating in 2019 but made their official debut on the carpet together in 2021. The couple has previously worked together on the play Betrayal.

Before Ashton, Hiddleston has been linked to many women from the industry as he dated actress Susannah Fielding from 2008 to 2011 and also had a good time with pop sensation Taylor Swift in 2016. Though he has been pretty low-key with his relationship with Ashton, his previous romance with Swift was highly publicized. In a sit-down with GQ, he revealed that he had the best time with the Blank Space singer as he shared, "She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time." He went on to comment on his brief romance and his subsequent split with Swift, "A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work."

