Tom Hiddleston gets candid about Loki series; Explains how he fits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline

Tom Hiddleston recently got candid about his new series Loki and how the character fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Scroll down to see what he said.

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston recently gave some insight about his fan favourite character Loki! Tom, 40, spoke to TV Insider and opened up about the character getting its own series in the Disney+ series Loki. In the series, Tom explained that Loki is “very confused and destabilized,” having been arrested by Agent Michael M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority, as well as facing deletion from reality for his crimes against the sacred timeline, which is the main storyline for MCU.

This “Variant Loki” on the show is forced to help Agent Mobius and the TVA repair what he’s broken in 2012’s The Avengers as he attempted to invade Earth. “This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film,” Tom said. “He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers.”

Tom recalled that this is the god who is “smashed by the Hulk, rather like a ragdoll.” “So this is that Loki,” he continued. “He’s been apprehended and is being taken from Stark Tower towards Central Park. But as you see in Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers from [2023] have gone back in time to 2012 to change things around.”

It’s at that point that Hulk causes a distraction that allows Loki to grab the dropped Tesseract and open a portal to disappear through time and space. “Where he goes next,” Tom teased, “is where we start [in Loki].” “I think what’s really interesting is that the audience broadly has better perspective on Loki than Loki does,” the actor continued. “Because the audience has seen the events of The Dark World, and Ragnarok, and Infinity War, and Endgame, and this is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self-awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis, and upon being apprehended by the TVA, he’s a very confused and destabilized being. He’s out of his comfort zone, a fish out of water, and not happy about it.”

