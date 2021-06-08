Tom Hiddleston on Matt Damon's Fake Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder: Can't wait to see what they've been doing

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston quipped about his FOMO when it came to seeing the photos of Matt Damon playing Fake Loki on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder.

It was fairly recent when Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi announced that they'd wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the return of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth as Fake Loki and Fake Thor. The two first made their hilarious MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debuts in the smash-hit Thor: Ragnarok, theater actors acting out a play in Asgard.

The two were even spotted on the sets of Thor 4, in March, alongside Melissa McCarthy as Fake Hela (originally played by Cate Blanchett) and her husband Ben Falcone. As expected, the photos instantly went viral. In an interview with Decider to promote his Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston aka the real God of Mischief wittily reacted to Matt's snaps as Fake Loki on Thor: Love and Thunder sets. "Well, I have no ownership as you know. Loki contains multitudes, and he contains Matt Damon," Tom quipped with a laugh.

Recalling his Thor: Ragnarok days and seeing Damon as Fake Loki for the first time, Hiddleston recounted, "I was so on that—I can’t remember, it was a couple of days on Ragnarok when he came in and did his thing," before adding, "It was like looking into a very slightly distorted mirror. And his take on the whole thing was just hilarious, so I can't wait to see what they've been doing.

Are you excited to see Matt Damon reprise his MCU role as Fake Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder? Are you hoping for at least a Tom Hiddleston cameo in Thor 4? Share your excitement and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Loki head writer Michael Waldron TEASES possible MCU cameos in Tom Hiddleston's series: Expect the unexpected

While Loki premieres tomorrow, i.e. June 9, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on May 6, 2022.

Credits :Decider

Share your comment ×