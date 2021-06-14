Tom Hiddleston on multiple Lokis in Loki: To have that interior multiplicity externalised was thrilling

*SPOILERS ALERT* As revealed in Loki Ep 1, there are multiple God of Mischiefs' on the loose and in a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston revealed how he approached his beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) character with that exciting knowledge.

*SPOILERS ALERT* During a recent interview with Marvel Entertainment, Tom Hiddleston shed light on a major plot twist that was revealed towards the end of Loki Ep 1, i.e. the existence of multiple Lokis out there. More importantly, Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) divulged to Loki that it was the God of Mischief himself who he had to help capture for wreaking havoc against the TVA as a dangerous time variant criminal.

On what it was like to approach his beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) character with the exciting knowledge of multiple Lokis in Loki, Tom disclosed, "Well, we contain multitudes, as the saying goes. I found there so many multifaceted aspects of his character which often exists within him either in concept or in conflict and that's part of the pleasure I have in playing him," before adding, "And then to have that interior multiplicity externalised was thrilling." Moreover, Hiddleston and his Loki co-star Wunmi Mosaku further shared what they're most excited for fans to see in the already popular Disney+ series.

"I am most excited for fans to see what happens to Loki when he has nowhere left to run and he can't delude himself anymore. And I'll stop talking otherwise I'll say too much," the 40-year-old actor teased. On the other hand, Wuni was all praises for Loki as she gushed, "I mean, the whole thing. It's a whole new world and it just opens you up to different ideas and about good and bad and right and wrong and hero-villain."

We can't wait to see what Loki has in store for MCU fans!

How are you liking Loki so far? Share your honest thoughts and wildest theories on what to expect from the MCU series with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Loki Review Ep 1 & 2: Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson's charming odd couple chemistry entertains in any timeline

Meanwhile, also starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and directed by Kate Herron, Loki Ep 2 drops on June 16.

Credits :Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Share your comment ×