Tom Hiddleston once took a HILARIOUS mimic challenge; SEE here

We are revisiting the time when Tom Hiddleston attended The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in 2021. The interview started with fun and games as Fallon and Hiddleston played the Tonight Show Mimic Challenge. The game involved the opponents taking turns at making noises with different objects as the other person matched the sound as precisely as possible.

When Tom Hiddleston participated in a fun mimicking game

Starting the game, Hiddleston remarked, "It's insane and foolish and I love it." As the guest at the show, Tom proceeded to make the first noise on the show as Jimmy mimicked it. The noise was of a bell, and Fallon did a great job at making an impression. Hiddleston then had to make the noise of breaking uncooked pasta and he did a hilarious mimicking of the same.

As the moved on with the game, the duo mimicked the sounds of crushing paper, a toy pig squeaking, duck call sounds, air horn blaring and more. When Hiddleston successfully mimicked the sound of a jar rattling, Fallon joked, "There's the meme of the summer. There you go."

Tom Hiddleston is back for latest season of Jimmy Fallon’s talk show

On the other hand, Jimmy Fallon recently released the latest season of his talk show on which Tom Hiddleston attended as the first guest. While on the show, the Marvel actor spoke about the possibility of dead MCU characters making a return.

He also spoke about how Loki could use his powers of time-slipping to his benefit. On the show, Jimmy Fallon asked, “Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?" To this, Hiddleston replied, "This guy. This is investigative journalism right here! I mean … time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make.”

The Loki actor continued to share, “Speaking for myself, Loki’s died a few times. I’m still here. I don’t know that death is necessarily … I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question! That’s all I can give you!”

