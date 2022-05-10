Tom Hiddleston opens up about Loki coming out as bisexual in the Disney Plus series

In a recent chat with The Guardian, via ET Canada, Tom Hiddleston opened up about the moment his Marvel villain Loki, the God of Mischief, came out as bisexual in his titular series. The Disney Plus series debuted in 2021 and took over the Marvel fans as they began rooting for the villainous character and his eventual win in the series.

For those unversed, during a scene with Loki and Sylvie, his multiversal self played by Sophia Di Martino, the character revealed his sexuality in the most Loki way possible. In his interview with the outlet, Hiddleston shared, "I hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it." He went on to detail how the scene had immense significance not just for the viewers but also for them as actors too, "It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

Meanwhile, in a tweet, director Kate Herron also put forth her thoughts on the scene previously as she wrote, "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full," as she attached snaps from the scene Loki comes out as being attracted to both men and women.

Check out Kate Herron's tweet below:

As for the highly anticipated second season of the series, the filming reportedly will soon begin.

