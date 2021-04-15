Tom Hiddleston on prospect of becoming the next James Bond: I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying

In a recent interview, Loki star Tom Hiddleston confessed he's found out that whatever he says about the James Bond casting rumours has "generated more questions."

Last year, fans were all set to feast their eyes upon Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bond 25 underwent a series of release date delays until finally jumping ship to a September 30, 2021 release in the UK and an October 8, 2021 release in the US. Nonetheless, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial is a guaranteed last ride for Daniel as everyone's favourite flamboyant British spy.

Over the past few years, several big names have cropped up when it comes to replacing Craig as the next James Bond. From Bridgerton's breakout star Regé-Jean Page to Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and even Avengers: Infinity War star Idris Elba. Another big name added to the mix is Loki star Tom Hiddleston, who many envision as the perfect James Bond candidate. During an interview with Empire, Tom once again addressed the James Bond casting rumours choosing a cryptic reply rather than the classic "yes or no" route.

"What can I say that you don’t already know? It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not?," Hiddleston teasingly questioned via Just Jared. "Because there’s something about what I’m saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but for the world outside. Whatever I say, I’ve found, generated more questions," the 40-year-old elaborated to Empire about the prospect of playing the beloved MI-6 agent.

Meanwhile, Tom is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming highly-anticipated Disney+ series Loki, set to premiere on June 11.

