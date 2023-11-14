Tom Hiddleston reflects on his MCU role as Loki as it completes 14 years; says ‘it’s been a journey’

As Loki season 2 comes to a close, Tom Hiddleston, the actor behind the God of Mischief, shares insights into the culmination of the Loki narrative and his extensive time in the MCU. The finale not only ties up loose ends from season 2 but also serves as a farewell to a character that has spanned "6 films, 12 episodes, and 14 years" of Hiddleston's life.

A full circle moment in the Loki Season 2 finale

The season 2 finale brings Loki's story to a full circle following the death of He Who Remains in the previous season. With timelines spiraling out of control, Loki faces dire consequences in his attempts to save the TVA, his friends, and the timelines. The ultimate sacrifice transforms him into the God of Stories, raising speculation about the completion of Loki's redemption arc and a potential farewell for Tom Hiddleston in the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston's reflections on The Tonight Show

In a recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Tom Hiddleston shares the significance of the Loki season 2 finale. He describes the episode as a concluding chapter not just for season 2 but for the entirety of Loki's journey spanning 6 films and 12 episodes. Hiddleston emphasizes the echoes of every version of Loki he has portrayed, reflecting on the character's evolution from arrogance to self-discovery. He said, “If you haven’t seen it I won’t spoil it for you, but I will say this, it all comes full circle. It’s the conclusion to season 2. It’s also a conclusion to season 1 and season 2. It’s also a conclusion to 6 films, 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. I was 29 when I was cast. I’m 42 now. It’s been a journey. I do think in the finale there are echoes and resonances of every version of Loki I’ve played."

ALSO READ: Loki Season 2 head writer delves into "different version" of Victor Timely's character after the major change

The evolution of Loki over 14 years

Hiddleston's journey with Loki began at the age of 29 and has continued for 14 years, marking a transformative period in his career. From the initial portrayal as a jealous and power-hungry villain in Thor to the multifaceted and nuanced character showcased in Loki, Hiddleston's performance has been a remarkable evolution. The character's growth and anti-heroism have resonated with Marvel audiences, earning praise for its complexity.

Uncertain future: Will Loki and Hiddleston return?

While Hiddleston does not definitively confirm his departure from the MCU, the hints suggest a likely conclusion to his time as Loki after over a decade. The actor debuted as Loki in Thor during Phase One and has since navigated the character's development through various phases, reaching a conclusion in the season 2 finale. Despite this, the show's executive producer, Kevin Wright, leaves the door ajar for future appearances, teasing that while season 2 concludes a specific arc, there are many unexplored narratives for Loki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Loki Season 2: Why is God of Mischief desperate to save TVA? Head writer explains

Loki's connection to Avengers: Secret Wars

The season 2 ending not only hints at the conclusion of Loki's journey but also lays the groundwork for potential connections to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Loki's actions may serve as crucial building blocks for the Multiverse Saga, introducing the impending threat of Kang the Conqueror. This strategic narrative move keeps the possibility open for Tom Hiddleston's return, especially given Loki's unique knowledge about the multiverse.

ALSO READ: Thanos to Loki; 5 least to most powerful villains in MCU

The optimistic outlook for Loki's return

Despite the bittersweet finale, there remains optimism for Loki's return in some form in the future. Kevin Wright's mention of unexplored books in the Loki narrative hints at the character's resilience. The MCU's vast landscape has a lot of opportunities for Loki to reappear, even if not in a dedicated season 3.

As Tom Hiddleston bids adieu to Loki, the finale of season 2 marks the end of a significant chapter in the actor's life. The character's journey, spanning films, episodes, and years, has left an indelible mark on the MCU. While the future of Loki and Hiddleston's involvement remains uncertain, the echoes of Loki's various incarnations and the strategic narrative possibilities ensure that the God of Mischief may yet find his way back to the Marvel universe.

ALSO READ: 'I couldn't really sell the hit...': When Tom Hiddleston revealed he asked Chris Hemsworth to really hit him in 2012's Avengers