Tom Hiddleston’s UNCANNY impersonation of Owen Wilson as Loki will leave you in splits; Watch

Tom Hiddleston recently shared a hilarious impression of his co-star Owen Wilson as Loki. Scroll down to see it!

Avengers star Tom Hiddleston recently impersonated his Loki co-star Owen Wilson! During a panel discussion on the duo’s recently released show, when asked, tried to give it his best on how Owen would play Loki Laufeyson. If you’re unfamiliar, Owen stars as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius in the new Disney+ series, with Tom reprising his role as Loki. The actor pulled off an uncanny impression of Wilson, and fans couldn’t stop laughing and applauding!

If you close your eyes, you could be tricked if it was Tom talking or Owen himself! Scroll down to see Tom’s best impression of Owen as Loki.

The reviews are in and MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans have already given their seal of approval to Loki! The Tom Hiddleston starrer premiered its first episode, out of six, yesterday, i.e. June 9, on Disney+Hotstar Premium and many agree that the highlight of the series so far is Loki's odd-couple chemistry with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson).

During Loki's virtual Global Press Conference, the duo opened up about what went behind their special onscreen bond. hen Wilson was asked how it feels to be a part of the MCU, the 52-year-old actor shared, "Well, it's exciting to be a part of it. With just seeing the trailer start to come out and how excited people get. And it's really, I kind of talked about how I've worked on a lot of things but the secrecy surrounding this, I didn't quite understand until I saw that it's just so much. The fanbase is so revved up and passionate. And Marvel's just so committed to trying to surprise people. So, then you kind of get into it."

