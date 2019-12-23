Tom Hiddleston shares a glimpse of Marvel's team Loki as preparations begin officially; View Pic

The happy news of the Loki series starting its work was shared by Loki aka Tom Hiddleston himself by sharing a picture on his Instagram account.

Marvel Studious has officially began preparations for the upcoming Loki series. The happy news of the series starting its work was shared by Loki aka Tom Hiddleston himself by sharing a picture on his Instagram account. The Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston captioned the picture saying, team Loki, officially kick starts the preparation. The Hollywood actor further said that he will see the fans and his followers next year. As per the latest reports, the new series Loki will take forward the version of Loki from the film Avengers: Endgame.

The brand new series titled Loki will have Michael Hadron is head writer. Kate Herron will direct the new series with Tom Hiddleston in the lead. The new Loki series is expected to debut in the year 2021. The story of the series Loki is expected to make way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This film will open in on the big screen later that year. Tom Hiddleston's Loki series will also feature Sophia Di Martino. There is a strong buzz that she will essay the female version of Loki. There is no official word out yet on Sophia Di Martino's character, but there is a strong buzz that she will be the female Loki.

The makers of Marvel's Loki have not so far revealed how Loki meets his female version or if Loki will transform into his female version. As per previous reports, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor has hinted at a change in pace for the series Loki.

