Tom Hiddleston teases the 'drama' between Loki's 'chaos' & Time Variance Authority's 'order' in Disney+ series

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston was quizzed about Loki's disappearance during a crucial sequence in Avengers: Endgame leading to a timeline change, which will be delved into in the Disney+ series.

While we've been plenty charmed by WandaVision and the ongoing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans are waiting with bated breaths for Loki to release. *SPOILERS ALERT* Let's face it; we were crushed beyond belief during Loki's untimely death in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos while rejoicing upon his brief but memorable appearance in Avengers: Endgame which opened a new timeline for the God of Mischief to be alive and thriving.

Talking about the events leading up to Loki is Tom Hiddleston, who spoke candidly about the intriguing storyline of his upcoming highly-awaited Disney+ series with Empire. "...Where, when, how? How skilled is [Loki] at using the Tesseract to get to places? It is, after all, the Space Stone. So I suppose, to quote Hawkeye, doors open on both sides. You can open a door into space, anywhere, anytime," Tom praised his beloved Marvel character via ComicBook. Moreover, all the teasers and trailer that have been unveiled so far shed light on the Time Variance Authority aka TVA, who govern multiple timelines within the multiverse.

Hiddleston, in his interview, pointed out how the trailer shows a "face-to-face" between Loki and the TVA, who he refers to as "an organisation that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution." Teasing on what fans can expect from the collision in Loki, the 40-year-old actor shared with Empire, "Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to pre-determined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

We can't wait to see what tricks Loki has up his sleeves this time around!

Also starring Owen Wilson as TVA member Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as TVA member Hunter B-15, Loki premieres on June 11. Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman will also be a part of the Disney+ series.

