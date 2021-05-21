Tom Hiddleston thought Loki's Infinity War death was his character's 'final bow' in MCU

Tom Hiddleston recalls when he almost felt his MCU journey as Loki had come to an end.

Tom Hiddleston is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Disney series, Loki which brings back his famed MCU character after last being seen in Avengers: Endgame. The complicated character of Loki has shown grey shades yet never really felt like an out-and-out villain. The character's Marvel journey too has been strange considering it almost felt like it ended with Avengers: Infinity War. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston spoke about playing the character for 11 years and the time he thought it was all over.

While Hiddleston's journey as Loki is far from over at this point with his new series releasing soon, the actor recalled why his character's death scene in Infinity War felt like it was his last one. While fans were left shattered to see Thanos crush Loki to death in Infinity War, Hiddleston says that he too felt it was "very final."

Recalling Loki's death sequence, the actor told EW, "It felt very, very final, and I thought, 'Okay, that's it. This is Loki's final bow and a conclusive end to the Odinson saga." At the time, Hiddleston didn't know he was returning for two scenes in Avengers: Endgame and how it would further have a connect to his upcoming series.

Revealing his reaction to Loki's Endgame escape, Tom said he was riddled with questions like, "Where'd he go? When does he go? How does he get there?" Although, during the time, he didn't receive any answers for the same from the Marvel bosses.

With the new series, Loki's character who escaped with the space stone aka tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, will now find himself dealing with the Time Variance Authority. The series also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and is all set to begin streaming from June 9, 2021.

