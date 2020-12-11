Tom Hiddleston's Loki clip to Fantastic Four: Fans are in chaos mode after Marvel's epic Phase 4 announcements

During the Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige proved to be Santa Claus in disguise as he revealed one bombshell after another about Marvel's Phase 4 including a Fantastic 4 feature film directed by Jon Watts and an exciting new clip of Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston back as the God of Mischief.

2020 has been a barren land for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying highly-anticipated projects. However, worry not as Kevin Feige proved to be a literal Santa Claus at the recently held Disney Investor Day. Why, you ask? Fans were treated with one bombshell announcement after another for Phase 4 and it was tough for everyone to keep up.

While Feige had earlier teased about a Fantastic Four feature film during Comic-Con last year, it's been confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will be helming the film based on Marvel's first family. Moreover, Christian Bale has been confirmed to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated to release on May 6, 2022. Brie Larson is back as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel for Captain Marvel 2 alongside Iman Vellani, who was recently announced as Ms. Marvel and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau. Captain Marvel 2 will be helmed by Nia DaCosta.

The third Ant-Man film titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the return of Paul Rudd as Ant-Mana, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. While Kathryn Newton will be joining the cast as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror. Kevin also confirmed that Marvel has absolutely no plans to recast the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther role while also revealing that Black Panther 2, which is being helmed by Ryan Coogler, is slated to release on July 8, 2022.

With production just wrapped on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with a release date of July 9, 2021, the entire cast was announced including Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist.

If you thought that was more than enough when it comes to major announcements, we were so wrong! Over to Disney+ as not only did we get another trailer of WandaVison starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany but we also got a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Moreover, an intriguing clip of the highly anticipated Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston was shared which promised another fun adventure with the God of Mischief. Along with another first look at What If...?, as we revealed earlier, Iman Vellani is the chosen Kamala Khan for Ms. Marvel with a behind-the-scenes look also shared.

Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton in Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld finally confirmed as Kate Bishop. Along with the twosome, we'll see Vera Farmiga, Fra Free and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez with Rhys Thomas and Bert and Berties directing the episodes. Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the Dinsey+ series along with Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Tim Roth returning as the Abomination. She-Hulk is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao as the head writer. Besides talking about Moon Knight, which is a Disney+ series based on a complex vigilante, Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are back as Nick Fury and Skrull Talos in Secret Invasion.

The legacy of Iron Man lives on with Ironheart as Dominique Thorne will play genius inventor Riri Williams. Ironheart is about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. On the other hand, Don Cheadle returns as James Rhode aka War Machine in Armor Wars, a classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will be treated with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with James Gunn as the director and writer and is slated to drop on Disney+ in 2022. Baby Groot fans will be excited as everyone's favourite little tree will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ titled I Am Groot while featuring several new and unusual characters.

Check out some of the highlights from Marvel's Phase 4 announcements at Disney Investor Day below:

Marvel Studios saw to it that 2020 ended with a literal bang for MCU fans and we're not complaining in the slightest!

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 44th birthday; Shares video from Avengers: Infinity War sets

Which Marvel Phase 4 project left you the most excited? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×