Tom Holland acknowledges negative reviews around The Crowded Room; See what netizens have to say

At present, Tom Holland has been making headlines for his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. The MCU actor previously mentioned that playing Danny Sullivan in this movie had taken a mental toll on him and he was on his acting break. This Apple TV+ series has also received negative reviews and Holland has acknowledged them in a recent interview. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Holland on The Crowded Room negative reviews

Tom Holland’s new Apple TV+ mini series has garnered quite a lot of negative reviews and failed to captivate the audience. While in conversation with UNILAD, the Spider-Man actor said, “It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show. I’m still here, so I’m very resilient.” However, Holland hopes that his series sparks conversation around sensitive topics like bullying and mental health.

Fans reactions

Fans appreciated Tom Holland’s honesty and acknowledgment of The Crowded Room negative reviews. One user wrote, “good job Tom, you need to respect your job to be respected. bad work happens sometimes, still a good actor tho.” Another added, “Respect this honestly, he’s a standup guy.”

About The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room revolves around the character named Danny Sullivan (played by Tom Holland) who gets arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. He is interrogated by the detective Rya Goodwin (played by Amanda Seyfried) as she tries to uncover the truth with a series of interviews.

All scheduled to release on June 9, 2023, the cast ensemble of The Crowded Room includes Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Emmy Rossum, and Christopher Abbott.

