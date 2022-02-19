Tom Holland addresses rumours of buying a house with Zendaya; Jokes 'wonder when I'll get the keys'

Tom Holland is clearing the air regarding his reported real estate intentions. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, denied claims that he and girlfriend Zendaya, who co-stars in the Spider-Man movie with Holland, had acquired a home in South London.

"I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" Holland told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as per PEOPLE. "I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys." However, while Holland and Zendaya, both 25, like to keep their personal lives secret, it was reported in July 2017 that the couple are dating. In January, the Spider-Man: No Way House co-stars were photographed strolling around London streets while visiting Holland's family, dressed casually as they went near the actor's family's home.

Even though neither Holland nor Zendaya have officially announced their relationship, they spent the Fourth of July together and have lauded one another in interviews and on social media. Meanwhile, the duo were spotted kissing in a car during July 2021. Tom then, in an interview with GQ slammed the paparazzi and said, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Holland also added at the time that the couple would consider sharing specifics about their relationship when the time is perfect, in order to keep their personal life private.

