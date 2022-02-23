Tom Holland ADMITS feeling guilty for lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's cameo roles

Tom Holland admits to losing sleep over his Spider-Man: No Way Home ruse and feeling bad for going against his honest nature. In the web-slinging threequel, Holland returns as Peter Parker grapples with his secret identity, which was exposed by Mysterio in the post-credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home and threatens to destroy his and his friends' futures.

Tom Holland talked about his smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home while going on Late Night with Seth Myers to promote Uncharted. In addressing the film's secrecy and press tour, Holland says that he lost sleep over lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's involvement and had to deal with the guilt.

Holland said as per Screenrant, "I am a very honest person, by nature. Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, 'So, Tobey…' I'm like 'Shhhh. Shut up! Don't say that!' So, yeah, I'm just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, 'So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?' I'm like, 'No, they're not. Stop asking me that.' And I go home and almost can't sleep. I'm calling up my mom. 'I just feel so guilty for all the lies.'"

Meanwhile, the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the most notorious and poorly kept secrets in both Hollywood and MCU history due to several set leaks exposing their appearances. It wasn't through a lack of effort on both Garfield and Holland's side to keep the unveiling under wraps, with both publicly lying in several interviews and claiming the various leaks were doctored photographs and photos.

ALSO READ:Tom Holland RECALLS Zendaya's reaction to his wild stunt in Uncharted movie that ‘broke’ him