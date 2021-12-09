Tom Holland ADMITS he wants to make a movie with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: It would be nice

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Tom Holland said that he considers himself friends with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after seeing them at numerous parties and gatherings over the years. After all, all three actors have performed some of Hollywood's most important parts.

"We're friends. We bumped into Tobey the other day at a restaurant and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. Does that make sense? You know the word I'm trying to say. There is a communal bond between us so when we see each other, it does feel like a long-lost brother," Holland said during the film's junket this week as per ComicBook. He added, "I saw Andrew that other day at a party in LA and I gave him a big cuddle and it was very nice. I'd love to share the screen with them one day. Unfortunately, I don't ever think we'll be able to wear the suits together, but it would be nice to make a film with them."

Holland's statement comes after fans have been speculating that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will feature in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Maguire has been able to keep quiet about the matter, Garfield has been busy promoting his current film Tick, Tick...Boom! and was questioned about his possible role in No Way Home. However, Garfield maintains that he is not in the film to this day.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.

ALSO READ:Tom Holland REVEALS opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home; Find out