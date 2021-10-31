Tom Holland ADMITS he was 'terrified' of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is all set to face multiverse enemies in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. As seen in the trailer, the film promises the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus aka Otto Octavius in the film, after first appearing in Sam Raimi's 2004 film, Spider-Man 2. In a recent interaction with Empire magazine, Holland recalled watching Raimi's Spider-Man films when he was younger.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man star spoke about watching Raimi's franchise that starred Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Talking about how he had reacted to seeing Molina's Doctor Octopus for the first time, Tom quipped, "I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi's movies. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as I kid, being terrified of him", via Comic Book.

As for the upcoming film, Holland will not only face Molina's villain but also Jamie Foxx's Electro who appeared in the 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield in the role of the superhero. Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeking help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to help erase his identity as disclosed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The film's trailer promised the opening up of the multiverse in Marvel films and has fans super excited for it. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

