Tom Holland ADMITS talking to Florence Pugh about a potential Spider-Man and Yelena crossover

Tom Holland revealed that he has discussed a possible Spider-Man and Yelena crossover with Florence Pugh. Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man first appeared in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and has since captivated the hearts of MCU fans worldwide, most recently in the highly praised Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While not as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home, last summer's Black Widow introduced viewers to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who has swiftly become a fan favourite. Belova has starred in many MCU Disney+ shows after her appearance with Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. Belova's short two-episode tenure on the show has been lauded as one of the series' high moments, and many fans are looking forward to Pugh's next appearance as the Black Widow successor.

Holland revealed in an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, as per Screenrant, that he and Pugh have explored the prospect of a crossover event between his Spider-Man and her Yelena. Holland expresses optimism that the crossover will happen one day, but notes that the concept has yet to be submitted to any of Marvel's higher-ups, who will eventually approve the project. He said as per Screenrant, "[A Spider-Man and Black Widow II crossover] hasn't been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool."

As most excellent buddy cop movies can testify, the secret to any solid team-up is pairing two characters with opposing personalities. Yelena has shown to be more brutal than her sister, Natasha, and she doesn't think twice about eliminating evil men. Holland's Spider-Man, on the other hand, is obsessed with doing good and defending others, nearly to the point of obsession at times, making the two characters a great match in many respects. Although Holland's Spider-Man future is unknown, Sony has announced that his Spider-Man is committed to participate in at least one more MCU film, and a crossover with Pugh's Yelena would undoubtedly be a fan favourite.

