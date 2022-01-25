Tom Holland ADMITS Uncharted plane stunt is the ‘hardest’ action sequence he’s worked on: It was really scary

In a new behind-the-scenes video for Uncharted, Tom Holland discusses how the aircraft stunt in the film is the most difficult action sequence he's ever done. Holland leads the action-adventure film's ensemble cast as Nathan Dark, a teenage adventurer, with Mark Wahlberg as his instructor Victor "Sully."

Uncharted is based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name, and it will examine the beginnings of Nathan Drake and Sully as they team up to seek for a famous buried treasure before the vicious fortune hunter Moncada gets his hands on it. In the film, Drake and Sully will also investigate clues in an attempt to discover the former's long-lost brother, Sam, as per Screenrant.

However, Sony has published a new Uncharted BTS video detailing the shooting of the aircraft stunt with less than a month till the film's release. In the video, Tom Holland explains how the aircraft stunt is the most difficult action sequence he's ever done in his career. Tom said, “The sequence where we’re flying out the back of the plane on the boxes – we must have shot that for five weeks, almost every day,” he revealed. “At times, I would be, like, one hundred feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off and it was really scary.”

Given the amount of stunt work he's done as Spider-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland's claim that the Uncharted aircraft stunt was the toughest he's ever done is rather astounding. The behind-the-scenes footage shows him hoisted from boxes on wires and hurled about in front of a blue screen, bringing the action scenario to life. Only time will tell whether the stunt and the rest of the film are well received by moviegoers when Uncharted hits cinemas on February 18.

