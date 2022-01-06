Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon reflect on their 'priceless' bond as they laud a funny magazine PIC ft. Zendaya

Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland have recently reflected on their iconic friendship while skimming through a magazine! Batalon lauded his friends Holland and Zendaya, which the Uncharted actor shared on his Instagram stories.

Taking to Instagram, Batalon penned, "Flipping through a mag and seeing this gem is...priceless," Batalon noted as he shared the magazine photo of himself with his best friends! In the photo, while everyone is at their goofiest best, Holland's pose is epic, to say the least. The best friends have recently released their third Spider-Man movie together, No Way Home in which Holland as Peter Parker, Batalon as Ned Leeds and Zendaya as MJ redefined friendship goals with their iconic acting skills.

Even behind-the-scenes, during the several promotional events, the trio often discussed how they've known each other since they were teenagers and have been together due to the iconic movies. The latest Instagram exchange is proof of their bond which is still going strong. During Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table video interview, Zendaya had opened up on her onscreen and offscreen bonds with the two leads of the films. "We've grown up together in real life, and our characters have grown up together," she said.

You can take a look at Holland's story below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16 in India. Apart from Holland, Zendaya and Batalon, the movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx. The movie also didn't fail to bring in additional surprises for fans as it showed some stunning moments that kept Spider-Man nerds glued to their seats.

ALSO READ: We've grown up together: Spider-Man: No Way Home's Zendaya on her bond with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon