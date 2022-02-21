Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted smashes the box office on its opening weekend

Tom Holland's latest release Uncharted is going up the rungs on the box office. The action-adventure movie is based on Naughty Dog's video game of the same name. Starring Tom Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. Fans had high expectations from the movie especially after the release of Holland's last superhit with Marvel Spiderman: No Way Home.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the highly anticipated movie cost USD 120 million to make. The movie on its opening weekend in North America reached a collection of USD 44.1 million at the box office as per ET Canada. The movie exceeded industry expectations and has been performing well since then. The story follows Holland's character Nathan Drake, a street smart thief, who is recruited by Victor Sullivan aka Sully (Mark Wahlberg). Both together embark on a journey to retrieve the 500-year-old lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has definitely made a firm foundation for himself. After the mega-success of the latest edition of his Spiderman franchise, Holland is on his way to the big waves. Spiderman: No Way Home brought back public to the theatres after the pandemic and broke many records including being the first movie to pull in more than USD 1 Billion on the worldwide box office since the pandemic hit the ground and slowed down all theatre releases and subsequently their box office success. The movie teamed up all generations of spidermen and brought the OG Tobey Maguire, the "amazing" Andrew Garfield and the current hero from Queen Tom Holland together on screen.

