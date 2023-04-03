Tom Holland and Zendaya bid farewell to India after attending NMACC event, spotted at airport; PICS

Tom Holland and Zendaya have bid farewell to India after a packed two-day stay. The Spiderman couple arrived in the country on Friday, March 31st leaving their fans in India excited and happy. They were then seen attending the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, along with Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz. And now, after a two-day stay in the City of Dreams, they were finally at the Mumbai airport last night, as they left the country. Scroll below to check out their pictures.

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted at airport

Tom and Zendaya were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport late last night. The lovebirds were seen arriving in a car together. While the Euphoria actress was seen dressed in a white outfit with a yellow shawl over her, Holland was seen opting for casuals. The actors did not face the cameras as they made their way inside the Kalina airport in the city. Take a look at their pictures below.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at NMACC

Zendaya and her beau Tom Holland stole the limelight at the NMACC Gala night hosted by Indian billionaire businessmen Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The actress looked stunning in a sparkly blue saree, embellished with glittering details. On the other hand, Tom Holland suited up in a white shite and a pair of black trousers, a tuxedo, and a bowtie. Their pictures with many Indian celebs have gone viral on social media.

During their two-and-a-half-day stay in Mumbai, India, the lovebirds were also papped taking a tour on a luxurious yacht. Blue Bay Marine, which offers luxury yacht charter services, took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of Zndaya and Tom as they hosted the Hollywood actors on their luxury yacht. Zendaya and Tom were both dressed in casual outfits.

