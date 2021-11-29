Tom Holland and Zendaya receive sage relationship advice from THIS Spider-Man co star

Now that Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are somewhat publicly dating, the world is free to ship them and fawn over the new young couple. Just recently, the duo’s Spider-Man co-star JB Smoove offered some relationship advice to them. If you weren't keeping up with their romance, their romantic relationship was confirmed a few months after the duo was spotted on a low key date together. Now, Smoove, who essays the role of teacher Julius Dell in the superhero film, shared some sage advice for the new couple.

While talking to ET at the 2021 AMAs, JB said: “Oh, I love those two. I love them so much, they’re the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness.” When asked to share some advice for the new couple, JB replied, “Have time for love but have time for laughter. Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing.”

While the couple prefers to keep things private, the media often spots them together and releases private pictures without consent. Tom recently opened up about his and Zendaya’s infamous kissing pictures from one of their dates. While talking to GQ, the star slammed the paparazzi for invading the couple’s privacy, he said: "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

