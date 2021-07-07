Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly looked 'comfortable and happy' as they spent 4th of July weekend together

Tom Holland Zendaya reportedly spent their fourth of July weekend together and it was all about spending quality time over "low key" dinners.

Tom Holland and Zendaya sent fans in a frenzy after the duo was captured by paparazzi, sharing a kiss last week. After years of speculation since the duo worked together on Spider-Man films, the duo seemingly confirmed their romance with their cosy photos together. It has now been reported that Tom and Zendaya spent their fourth of July weekend together and even enjoyed a dinner outing during the same.

According to ET, the Spider-Man co-stars were spotted heading for dinner together and grabbed a meal at "a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4." It seems the duo sat together for quite a while and even walked in together for their dinner, thus hinting that they may have confirmed their romance now.

An ET insider further added how they spent July 5 also together saying, "The following day, on July 5, Zendaya and Tom played mini-golf at the hotel. Zendaya took some cute photos of Tom and they were laughing, hugging and hanging out. They also ate lunch at the hotel together and lounged by the pool."

The insider has suggested that Tom and Zendaya looked "happy" and "comfortable" as they spent their weekend together.

The duo sent their fans in a tizzy after being spotted stealing a kiss in the car during their LA outing. While rumours had earlier speculated that the duo was in a relationship during the Spider-Man press tour, it seems the couple may now be ready to make things official. Holland and Zendaya haven't yet gone social media official and fans are eagerly waiting for it to happen soon.

