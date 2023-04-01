Tom Holland and Zendaya shares message for fans in India, WATCH

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the most-awaited couple, shared a sweet message for Indian fans as they made an appearance. On March 31, the couple arrived at the Mumbai airport. The two are anticipated to take part in the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). As soon as they exited the airport, pictures of them quickly went viral online, and fans couldn't contain their excitement to see their favourite Spider-Man couple in town.

As they arrived in India yesterday, Desi fans were ecstatic. Zendaya was seen sporting casual attire, including a white T-shirt, black jacket, and trousers. A pink T-shirt, blue denim pants, and a black jacket were all Tom Holland's casual outfit choices. The actor wore a cap and slung a rucksack over his shoulders. They were both seen getting into the same car.

Tom Holland and Zendaya first day in India

Spider-Man and the No Way Home stars shared a greeting message with their Indian fans.

While the Euphoria star and Tom Holland were seen touring Mumbai today, the couple shared a personalized greeting message for their fans on a video. The two looked simple yet classic as the duo went for a casual and light outfit.

Tom Holland Zendaya shared vidoe greeting message with Indian fans as they explored Mumbai.

Tom introduced himself as he recorded a video, pointing at the tourist guide, and greeted by saying it's been a wonderful day today, the city looks great, and thanks for having us here.

While Zendaya sweetly gave a virtual handshake to the Indian audience, as she mentioned that though she won't be able to meet the Indian fans for the same reason she is sending virtual handshake to everyone out there.

The video is making the rounds as the Indian fans can't believe that their favorite duo is in the same city and place as them. As all eyes are out to see how Zendaya and Tom Holland will grace the floor tonight for NMACC and what fashion statement Zendaya will make with her elegant and dynamic look

