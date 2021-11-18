Tom Holland and Zendaya SLAM paparazzi for leaking photos of them kissing, ADMIT feeling 'robbed' of privacy

Tom Holland and Zendaya didn't want the public to know about their romance. The 25-year-old actor appeared on the cover of GQ's Men of the Year edition, where he discussed how he and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star felt when photos of them kissing in a vehicle were released in July.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet as per Entertainment Tonight. However, rumors of the romance between the two have been circulating since the first Spider-Man press tour in 2017, and the 2021 images have just added fuel to the fire. Even though neither Holland nor Zendaya have officially announced their relationship, they spent the Fourth of July together and have lauded one another in interviews and on social media.

Meanwhile, Tom further slammed the paparazzi and added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to." Meanwhile, Holland gushed about Zendaya, adding that she's been "important" in his life in recent years. Interestingly, the Euphoria actress also told the magazine that allowing strangers into her intimate life is "confusing and invasive."

Zendaya said as per ET, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," the actress explained to the outlet. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other." However, Holland said that the couple would consider sharing specifics about their relationship when the time is perfect, in order to keep their personal life private.

