Tom Holland and Zendaya spend time together in Boston, hold hands during a romantic outing

It may be a while before we see them together again onscreen but lucky for us Tom Holland and Zendaya are spending enough time together offscreen. The couple who confirmed their romance last year was recently clicked out and about in Boston as they seemed to have been enjoying a casual stroll. In photos obtained by the paparazzi, Tom and Zendaya were seen holding hands as they headed out.

Apart from their cute romantic moment of going for a stroll hand-in-hand, another thing that fans fell in love with was the couple's casual style during their recent outing. Zendaya was seen sporting an oversized turtleneck sweater with grey pants and white sneakers whereas Tom was also spotted in a casual T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. According to reports, the couple enjoyed a sightseeing tour together during their recent outing.

The photos also seemed to suggest that to keep Zendaya's hands warm, at one point, Tom placed his girlfriend's hand inside one of his pockets. According to E!, the Euphoria star has been in Boston for the shooting of her film, Challengers, alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

While Tom and Zendaya have made several public appearances together and also confirmed their romance on social media, the couple prefers to keep details about their relationship private. During the promotions of their film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, both admitted that they prefer to keep their personal life separate and also called out the lack of privacy and its impact while addressing how photos of them making out in their car last July had gone viral.

