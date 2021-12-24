Tom Holland and Zendaya 'want to spend every moment together' after shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland and Zendaya created quite the buzz with their adorable romance as fans have been interested to know regarding their relationship. The stars who play Peter Parker and MJ in Marvel's Spider-Man movies have been dating in real life, and as per a report from US Weekly, have been going stronger than ever!

"Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now," US Weekly's report states. According to the report, the duo "going public with their relationship" has made them "even more strong and confident" in their bond. For those unversed, the couple had seemingly confirmed their romance back in July when they were spotted kissing each other. The report noted that the two "started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long time while before things turned romantic."

Calling it the "new love phase," the report stated that they have been wanting "to spend every moment together" since they filmed Spider-Man: No Way Home and attended press events for the same. Marvel's latest Spider-Man movie was released on December 16. Taking to Instagram, Zendaya had also penned a heartfelt post for Tom while sharing two photos of him in the Spidey costume; one from his childhood and the other from the movie's set.

"My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," Zendaya's caption read. Previously, Tom had penned a lovely post on Zendaya's 25th birthday. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up," he shared, alongside a mirror selfie of them.

