Tom Holland and Zendaya's photo from a wedding goes viral; Duo get captured in a cosy click with friends

Tom Holland and Zendaya's romance seems to be going strong at least their recent viral photo together suggests so. The photo shows Tom and Zendaya at a wedding in LA as they cutely posed along with a few friends. After confirming their romance via PDA-filled pictures in July, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars recent outing was a rare appearance.

In the photo shared by Esteban Camarillo on Instagram Stories, Holland and Zendaya were seen leaning in and touching their heads together for an adorable snap along with their friends. The photo showed Zendaya looking her gorgeous best in a bronze gown whereas her wedding date Holland wore a white shirt.

Despite neither Tom nor Zendaya officially confirming their romance since they were captured sharing a steamy kiss in the car, eagle-eyed fans have managed to keep a note of all their outings. A few videos from the duo's recent wedding visit also made it to the fan page accounts and in them, the two were seen cheering and clapping whilst being seated in their chairs as the bride and groom took the dance floor.

Holland and Zendaya first sparked romance rumours in 2017 though it was reported that they were trying to keep their romance under wraps. Both actors have been private about their personal life and haven't made any statements relating to their love lives.

After sending their fans in a tizzy in July as they indulged in a make-out session in the car as captured in photos shared by Page Six, this new photo of them from an LA wedding has now become netizens' new favourite.

