Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire RECREATE the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme; See

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreated the famous pointing meme in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many fans were wondering whether we would see this precise scene occur on-screen as soon as the plot for this film was revealed.

Although theatregoers were aware of this during No Way Home, the film's official account opted to take things a step further in order to celebrate the pre-orders for the home video release. Holland, Garfield, and Maguire are all looking each other down in the photograph released by Sony. Spidey from Marvel Studios can hardly keep that broad grin on his face as they recreated the Internet's favourite Spider-Man moment. It's still weird to see all three of them in the same room. Check out the fun image below:

As per Screenrant, The Spider-Man pointing meme originated in a 1967 episode of the animated Spider-Man series, in which an actor-turned-criminal tries to conceal his identity by mimicking the webslinger, but is caught by the actual hero during one of his art thefts.

Interestingly, Andrew Garfield claimed that the first replication of the Spider-Man pointing meme in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a proposal he made during shooting the sequence because he thought it would work better than the quick joke featured in the original screenplay. Given the elaborate web of lies Garfield and Holland concocted to keep the former Spider-appearances Men's hidden, it's understandable that Sony has kept them out of the marketing up to this point, but with the film's initial release now months behind it and most audiences having either seen it or been given spoilers on their cameos, now would be the time to bring them back.

