Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire: Who is your favourite Spider-Man of all time? VOTE & COMMENT

*SPOILERS ALERT* ho... ho... ho... Spidey's here to save the day! A pre-Christmas release to end 2021 with a bang, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the epic, splendid Spidey trio - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - band together to fight off the bad (not without reason!) guys, or more like, send them back to their respective timelines.

There will always be a worldwide debate as to who amongst the three was the best Spider-Man of all time. For some, the answer would be the OG Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire, as he breathed fresh life into the iconic Marvel superhero, who was close to the late, great Stan Lee's heart. Like this writer, if you grew up with Tobey as Spider-Man, it could very well have been your first tryst with what a superhero could look like in real life. Moreover, Tobey's trifecta Spider-Man movies brought in major cha-ching at the box office and with plentiful reason.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield found himself an altogether new 'massive' fanbase with his incredibly emotional range in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was panned for its writing, with the third instalment shelved, loyal Spider-Man fans still rallied behind Andrew's earnest portrayal of Peter Parker and Spidey. So much so, that MCU fans are now rooting for the Oscar-nominated Garfield to don the red and blue suit one more time, given the multiverse angle making it possible narrative-wise as well.

Finally, we have Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who helped revive the superhero franchise to greater heights and is considered as the most successful of the trio, at least in terms of box office numbers and Tom's endearing iteration of his own favourite superhero. From Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spider-Man: Far From Home and now, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character arc trajectory of Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man is shown exquisitely by Holland.

Special Mention: How can we forget Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Shameik Moore's Miles Morales as Spider-Man. Considered as one of the best Spider-Man movies of all time, period, deservedly winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, we saw as Miles Morales won many hearts as everyone's Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

