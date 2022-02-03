Tom Holland ANSWERS if there will be more Spider-Man reunions with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in MCU

The Spider-Man: No Way Home fever is still very much hot and fans are still not over the epic Spider-Man reunion of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While the magic of Spider-Man: No Way Home may be impossible to recreate, Tom Holland was recently asked about future Spidey reunions with Garfield and Maguire and the actor didn't rule out the possibility of the same.

In an interview with Variety, Tom Holland spoke about the massive fan response that his latest Marvel release has received and maintained that he was highly elated with all the love that fans have poured onto it. Speaking about Andrew and Tobey's cameos the actor said, "It was one of those things it was an idea for a long time and an idea that always seemed impossible."

When asked about the possibility of the trio coming together again for a Marvel film, Holland said, "Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know." Hearing Tom's positive response towards this question, we bet fans are set to go in a tizzy.

While Holland hasn't yet confirmed about his future as Spider-Man in MCU, the actor admitted that he is open to and would definitely love to come back to essay the role of the superhero yet again after the Homecoming franchise. After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor is all set to be seen in Uncharted next alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film releases in theatres on February 11.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland REVEALS what he thinks about his future as Spiderman in the MCU