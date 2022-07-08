Tom Holland brings brother Harry Holland to the sets of his upcoming series The Crowded Room in New York City

It's all about family for Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has been frank in the media about his close relationship with his brothers. In a similar feat, the actor was spotted bringing his brother Harry to the sets of his upcoming Apple TV Plus series The Crowded Room as the duo was snapped walking down the streets of New York City.

On Tuesday, Tom and his 23-year-old brother were snapped outside the Radio City Musical Hall in NYC where they were filming the drama. In the pictures, Tom was seen in his long hair as he has let his locks go for the series while Harry was captured wearing an earpiece and carrying a sound pack in his back pocket, per ET. Although this is not the first time the pair has been spotted in town together, it is still unclear why Harry, who is also an actor, is accompanying his brother on the sets as he is not listed as a cast member of the show in any official announcement.

Meanwhile, the show The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Christopher Abbott, and Emma Laird. Based on the writer Akiva Goldsman's real-life along with Daniel Keyes‘ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan, Tom is set to play the role of Danny Sullivan who was the first known person to be pardoned for a crime based on multiple-personality disorder, now known as, dissociative identity disorder.

ALSO READ Tom Holland reveals Zendaya was his 'support system' when he met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield