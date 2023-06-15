Tom Holland calls his relationship with Zendaya 'sacred'; Here's WHY they don't attend events together

Tom Holland and Zendaya have always kept the details of their relationship very private despite publicly dating for almost two years now. Tom gave fans a glimpse into their relationship. In a recent interview, he explained why they’ve kept things private while calling their relationship “sacred.”

Tom Holland talks about his relationship with Zendaya

In a recent interview, while promoting his new psychological thriller series The Crowded Room, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya. The pair has kept the details of the two-year relationship pretty private. They rarely ever speak about their relationship to the press. Tom told The Hollywood Reporter that he considers his relationship as sacred. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the actor revealed.

Tom also revealed that he and Zendaya feel like they “owe” anybody anything. He explained, "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Tom reveals why Zendaya missed the NYC premiere of his series

Tom and Zendaya try their best to be present to be supportive of each other’s professional endeavors. He mentioned that they attend events together whenever their schedule aligns and lets them to. Zendaya's absence from the New York premiere of Tom’s show, ‘The Crowded Room’ was noted by many.

Tom has revealed the reason why the ‘Dune’ star could not make it to the premiere. Tom explained, "She's visiting her grandma. We're two very busy people, and we're on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn't come."

The actor is well known to be an avid golfer. During the interview, he disclosed that Zendaya and he sometimes go golfing together. "I've given her a few lessons," he revealed. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Tom and Zendaya initially sparked dating rumors in 2021. The two met as co-stars on the sets of Marvel’s Spiderman. They have been in a relationship for almost two years now.

