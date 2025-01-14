Tom Holland Calls THIS Russo Brothers' Drama One of His Best Acting Experiences: 'My Favorite'

Tom Holland, famed for his portrayal of Spider-Man across the Marvel Universe, is reflecting on one of his lesser-known performances, which is criminally underrated. One of his films, released in 2021 and titled Cherry, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, showcases Holland delivering a scintillating acting performance.

The Apple TV+ film, based on Nico Walker's novel, tells the story of a college student who joins the Army and, following his time served in Iraq, is challenged to come to terms with PTSD and addiction.

Holland , in a recent interview, explained how proud he was of the role he played in the movie. He even called it one of his most rewarding experiences as an actor. The Devil All the Time star referred to it as one of the best projects in his career due to the depth and complexity the character required from him.

In an interview with Men’s Health, he said, "I’m incredibly proud of that movie," before adding, "It’s one of my favorite and best experiences I’ve ever had as an actor." This role was far removed from his superhero performances and exposed him to more dramatic acting and a raw, challenging narrative.

Joe Russo commented on the film's visually distinct appeal prior to its release. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he explained, "The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses and different production designs."

Advertisement

The Avengers: Infinity War director added, "One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror. There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone."

Cherry is proof of Tom Holland's acting range and offers a glimpse of his future life outside the MCU. The movie is available to stream on Apple TV+.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Set To Release On THIS Date; Official Reports Confirm