Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘incredible’ as he gushes over her red carpet look from CFDA Fashion Awards

Tom Holland is all praises for his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya as she achieves an incredible feat during CFDA Fashion Awards 2021. Taking to his social media handle, Holland congratulated the Dune actress with her picture from the red carpet event of the award ceremony and called her "incredible."

While gushing over her look, the Uncharted star penned, "Naaa stop it," along with a 'heart' emoji. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this," he added. For those unversed, Zendaya has been honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at CFDA Fashion Awards 2021, making her the youngest person ever to receive this honour.

For the ceremony, Zendaya styled herself in a red co-ord set from Vera Wang and looked absolutely stunning! Her accessories included a diamond necklace, a ring and an arm cuff. Her hair was styled into braids that ended below her waist. With subtle makeup, she walked the red carpet alongside her stylist Law Roach.

Take a look at Tom Holland's endearing post for Zendaya:

This isn't the first time that Holland congratulated Zendaya on social media. Previously, he had posted a picture of the actress gushing over her Dune premiere look. Although the post had taken fans by surprise, they wished that the couple would reveal whether they have been dating each other! However, on Zendaya's 25th birthday, Holland penned a heartfelt tribute to her calling her 'My MJ', as a reference to her character in the Spider-Man movies.

ALSO READ: Zendaya has an emotional REACTION to boyfriend Tom Holland's sweet post gushing over her Dune premiere look