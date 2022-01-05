Tom Holland celebrates success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, admits it's the 'best thing happened to' him

If Tom Holland had to reshoot Spider-Man: No Way Home, he says he would do everything exactly the same. Holland says in a new spoiler-filled interview with Marvel.com that he wouldn't "change a single moment" of the No Way Home process.

Holland discussed Spider-Man: No Way Home, including some of the film's most heartbreaking scenes (such as Aunt May's death). Despite the difficulty of some of the sequences, the actor says he wouldn't "change a single bit of it." Holland also emphasised how playing Spider-Man has changed the course of his life and how much he values the position. Holland said as per Screenrant, "Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It's been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we've got off has just been absolutely amazing."

The No Way Home actor further said. "This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It's been incredible. It's honestly been the best thing that's ever happened to me." Given the popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's reasonable to conclude that many people share Holland's thoughts. In the midst of a global pandemic, No Way Home has generated over USD 1.3 billion at the box office in less than a month, making it even more remarkable, as per Screenrant.

The film has also received positive reviews from reviewers, notably for its compelling plot and the cast's great performance, lead by Holland.

