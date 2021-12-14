Tom Holland confesses he's 'tired of lying' and Spider-Man: No Way Home fans think it's about Andrew & Tobey

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films and ever since its trailers and promos released, fans have been convinced that much like the multiverse villains, the Marvel film will also unite multiverse Spider-Men. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance has been speculated by fans ever since the beginning and while Holland and others have denied it, a recent answer of the actor during a talk show appearance is now convincing fans otherwise.

As Holland along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast discussed how excited they are to finally share the film with the world. While Jacob and Zendaya stated that they are both nervous and excited and that happy about not having to keep any secrets anymore, Holland soon jumped in and said, "I'm so tired of lying." Responding to Tom's answer, Kimmel quickly quizzed, specifically what has he been lying about which left Tom speechless.

Fans are now considering Holland's response as a spoiler and are convinced that the actor's quote about lying is related to the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in the film. Take a look at the fan reactions to Holland's quote below.

Check out how fans are reacting to Tom Holland's quote about lying here:

TOM JUST SAID HES TIRED OF LYING ABOUT NWH LMFAOOOOO — Jordan Kent || NWH HYPE (@jordan_kent1) December 14, 2021

TOM SAYING HES TIRED OF LYING…yeah we got you! — emily (@dayareads) December 14, 2021

can we talk about how on Jimmy Kimmel - tom said "im so tired of lying" LYING ABOUT WHAT???? bro literally just gave it all away #SpiderManNoWayHome — scorlat SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME (@tcrnals) December 14, 2021

not tom saying i’m so tired of lying.. the movie isn’t even out yet babes — (@luhvliest) December 14, 2021

Tom Holland: “I’m so tired of lying”



Everyone: — Duke of Kaapstad (@adamiskindacool) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres on December 16.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres on December 16.