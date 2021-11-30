Tom Holland CONFIRMS fight scenes in upcoming film Spider Man: No Way Home are 'very violent'

Tom Holland has recently opened up on Spider-Man: No Way Home and the various scenes in the movie. For those unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to release on December 16 in India, and on December 17 worldwide. As fans have been discussing what they can expect from the film, Holland himself has weighed in on the same.

During an interview with TV Globo, via Just Jared, Holland confirmed that there are certain fight scenes that are "very violent." Opening up on how different the fights in No Way Home would be in comparison to the other Spider-Man and MCU movies, Holland revealed that the "fighting style" is "different" from what the audience has witnessed before. "But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a 'fight or flight' situation," Holland added.

At least five Spider-Man villains have been confirmed to be a part of the sequel including Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, Rhys Ifans as Lizard and Jamie Foxx as Electro. "Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life," Tom Holland had once said about the villains who are returning, via Comic Book. As for the leads, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch have been shown in the trailers of the movie. Fans have also been expecting to see two other Spider-Men - Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but the latter has already confirmed that he isn't a part of the new movie.

In other news, Sony producer Amy Pascal has opened up on working with Holland for three more Spider-Man movies under the Marvel Cinematic Universe once No Way Home completely wraps up.

