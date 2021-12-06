Tom Holland continues friendly feud with Anthony Mackie, pokes fun at him for not getting a 'Falcon movie'

Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie's friendly feud that began since almost Captain America: Civil War, continues till this day, and recently, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star had a rather funny response to the former finally getting his solo movie with Captain America 4. The exchanges between Mackie and Holland have been getting hilarious by the year and after Anthony recently mentioned Tom in his awards acceptance speech at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where he said, "I'm on your ass, boy, I'm on your ass" to Holland, the latter had now made a comeback.

During his recent interview with Comicbook.com, Tom reacted to Anthony Mackie bagging the lead role in Captain America 4 as he takes on the role of the new Captain America following Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Revealing how fans trolled him on his previous quote about Mackie for not having his own film, the 25-year-old actor said, "He hasn't got his own movie yet. He got a TV show, but he didn't get his own movie. Also, it's called 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,' it's not called 'The Falcon.' I saw that online, everyone was like 'Anthony Mackie says Tom Holland's eating his words.' I'm not eating my words. I said, 'there is no Falcon movie.' There isn't one."

In the meantime, Holland gears up for the release of his third solo film as Spider-Man. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel steps into its multiverse as we see Holland's superhero take on villains from different universes including Electro, Green Goblin and Otto Octavius.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film will bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in their Spider-Man suits as well with the multiverse twist. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 16.

