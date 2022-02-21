Tom Holland didn't want fans to see his 'embarrassing' chest hair in Uncharted

Hollywood star Tom Holland didn't want people to see his chest hair in 'Uncharted'.

The 25-year-old actor joked he hoped he was well groomed for filming because he was embarrassed about audiences seeing him without his shirt on in the new action movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

After being asked by host Kent ‘Smallzy' Small if he was nervous about having his body blown up on an IMAX screen, Tom said on ‘Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk' podcast: "I hoped I shaved my nipples on those days because I have the most embarrassing chest hair."

Tom shared that joining the film's cast - which also includes Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali - was "an easy decision" for him as had gotten to know the character while playing the video game.

He said: "It was an easy decision. The initial script that I read was fantastic. The character was someone that I really enjoyed playing in the video games, so someone I was excited to bring to life on the big screen."

Along with this, the ‘Spiderman: No Way Home' star also relished the opportunity for a "new challenge" after the Marvel franchise dropped its most recent installment in December.

Holland, who is in a relationship with 'Euphoria' star Zendaya, said: "Also I was excited for a new challenge. You know, this film has been incredibly difficult to make for all sorts of reasons, but equally has been as rewarding, so it was an easy decision."

The British actor thinks it is "funny" that he's asked if he's ever been tested for Covid every time he gets swabbed because routine screening has become such a big part of making a movie.

He said: "It's so funny, every time, I get tested now, the person's like, ‘Have you been tested before?' Where do yo think I've been, what do you think I do?"

Holland assured that some tests "tickle more than others do" and that there was a testing clinician they nicknamed "deep throat Debbie" on set.

