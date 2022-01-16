Tom Holland emotionally reacts to a video about his friendship with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon; See

It seems like the Spider-Man stars are still reminiscing their on-screen and off-screen bonds! Tom Holland has recently shared a fan edit describing his friendship with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. He reposted the edit from his stories with three 'crying' emojis while tagging his two co-stars and director Jon Watts.

The video describes how the three of them have grown up together as it shows them seated side by side in interviews from 2017 to 2021. In the videos, the three of them are laughing their hearts while One Direction's Night Changes. The fan-made video has definitely made fans emotional as several Spider-Man nerds have always kept gushing about the trio's incredible friendship. Sometime back, Jacob Batalon had shared a magazine picture with Holland and Zendaya and penned, "Flipping through a mag and seeing this gem is...priceless," which Holland had reshared from his stories.

Take a look at Holland's reaction:

Even behind-the-scenes, during the several promotional events, the friends have never backed down from discussing how they've known each other since they were teenagers and have been together due to the incredible superhero films. The latest Instagram story from Holland is proof of their bond which is still going strong. During Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table video interview, Zendaya had opened up on her onscreen and offscreen bonds with the two leads of the films. "We've grown up together in real life, and our characters have grown up together," she said.

