Tom Holland enjoys a scooter ride with girlfriend Zendaya in Budapest after announcing a social media break

Tom Holland joined his girlfriend Zendaya in Budapest, where she has been shooting the Dune sequel. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star after recently announcing a social media break for his mental health was seen spending time with his girlfriend in Hungary. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the couple was seen enjoying scooter rides in the city.

Both Tom and Zendaya were seen dressed casually for their recent outing as they enjoyed taking a ride around town on scooters. Holland seemingly recently flew to Budapest to spend time with Zendaya since he was spotted in New York a few days ago. The actress who will have a major part in the sequel of Dune will be shooting for the film across locations including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan among others.

As for Holland, the actor recently hit the news for his social media post about taking a break from the platforms to focus on his mental health. The actor said, "So I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state." The actor also received a shoutout in the comments from Justin Bieber who wrote, "Love you man."

Zendaya in the meantime has also been gearing up for yet another season of her popular show Euphoria. HBO announced that the series had officially been renewed for a third season on February 4, 2022.

