Tom Holland excitedly reveals he'd 'love' to host Oscars 2022 with Zendaya: I would really enjoy it

Tom Holland has recently reacted to a question about hosting Oscars 2022 with Zendaya. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via Just Jared, The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor revealed that he would "love" to host the award show with Zendaya if they are called in to do so.

However, after hearing the question, Holland revealed that he has a busy schedule ahead which wouldn't let him participate in hosting the Oscars this year. "Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time. I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future," the actor said, noting that he would "love that kind of thing" but doesn't have the time to add it to his schedule.

After some time, Holland seemingly called The Hollywood Reporter back to change his answer and "backtrack" on what his reply was. "Of course I would host the f–king Oscars!’ I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f–king idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it," the Uncharted actor said.

For those unversed, Tom Holland's upcoming movie Uncharted has released a second trailer. The movie also stars Mark Wahlberg and is slated to be released on February 18, 2022.

