Tom Holland expresses excitement about Spider-Man 4; Drops major update on upcoming MCU project

Tom Holland, the talented actor is currently on a high with the positive reviews he has been receiving for his performance in the recently released drama, The Crowded Room. However, both his fans and the Marvel film fanatics have been eagerly waiting for the actor to return to his most popular character, Spider-Man. As you may know, Tom Holland emerged as a much sought-after talent with his stellar performances in many films. But it was his performance as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, that made him a household name.

Tom Holland confirms his return as Spider-Man

In a recent interview with Inverse, Tom Holland confirmed that he is indeed returning as the people's favourite Spider-Man in the upcoming MCU film. In that case, the fourth installment in the franchise might also make the actor's onscreen reunion with his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya. Holland, who confirmed that the fourth Spider-Man film is currently under development, also dropped an exciting update on the project. The actor's confirmation comes months after Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted at the return of Spider-Man.

Tom Holland, in his chat with Inverse, revealed that "some stuff is going on" as far as Spider-Man film in concerned, and added that he is totally "excited" about it. "Whether or not it'll come to fruition, who knows? But right now it's looking pretty good, and we'll just have to wait and see," confirmed the actor, to the much excitement of Marvel fans.

Tom Holland to take a break from acting

As reported earlier, Tom Holland is set to take a year-long break from acting, after wrapping up The Crowded Room. According to the actor-producer, he has decided to take a year off, to 'refresh and recharge', as his character took a major toll on his mental health and emotional well-being.

"I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time when I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week, had time on a beach, and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," stated the actor in a recent interview.

