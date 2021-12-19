Tom Holland expresses gratitude to his stunt doubles for their 'hard work' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland paid tribute to his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles in an Instagram Story post on Saturday. While posing for a shot, the 25-year-old actor was held by two of his doubles, and the three all wore identical costumes during the impromptu photoshoot. Tom's post comes just days after it was revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home had the second-largest domestic opening day ever, despite the ongoing global pandemic.

He captioned the picture, "Without these legends this movie wouldn't be half as good,' he wrote. 'Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke's crash into the stairs to Greg's falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It's been an adventure. Love you lads." However, as per Daily Mail, Spider-Man: No Way Home also had the biggest December opening ever, not adjusted for inflation rates. The film has proven to be the most successful film released during the global pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the titular character as he attempts to conceal his identity after it was revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition to Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, among many others. Further Spider-Man films are in the works, though it is unknown if the actor will reprise his role in the future.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the film's release, Tom Holland also shared an emotional post about the film being a "labour of love" and a life-changing experience for him.

