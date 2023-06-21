Tom Holland expresses gratitude to Zendaya for support during The Crowded Room filming

Spider-man actor Tom Holland recently opened up about the challenges he faced while filming the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. The show is set in 1979, and Holland revealed that it had a significant impact on his personal life. Tom Holland opened up about how his girlfriend and Spider-man co-star Zendaya had a lot to put up with while he was shooting for a challenging role in The Crowded Room.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland sets record straight on acting break: ‘I’m Eight Months into My Year Off’

Tom Holland’s struggle while filming The Crowded Room

In an interview with The Radio Times, the Uncharted actor revealed that throughout his career, he had always believed in maintaining a clear distinction between work and personal life. However, he admitted that with The Crowded Room, it had become challenging as the boundaries between his professional and personal life started to blur. The British born actor explained that the 10-month-long production made it difficult to separate himself from his character, especially considering the drastic changes he had to make for the role, including his hairstyle.

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie is actually not one of his own? DEETS here

Tom grateful for Zendaya’s support

The young star expressed his gratitude for his partner Zendaya, acknowledging the challenges she faced as he sported an unconventional look for an extended period. He expressed his appreciation for his girlfriend and co-star’s patience in dealing with his appearance for the duration of 10 months, stating, "I am grateful to Zendaya for putting up with me looking like that for such a long time. It was a challenging experience."

When discussing his changed hairstyle, Holland confessed his preference for his natural hair color, which resembled his mother's red hair. The actor further shared his struggle in transitioning from his on-screen character to his real self. He revealed, "I would come home from work, and I would see myself in the mirror, and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy."

Tom Holland's experience on The Crowded Room shed light on the complexities of immersing oneself in a role for an extended period. Despite the challenges, he managed to find a balance and successfully separate his on-screen persona from his personal life. As the talented actor continues to navigate his career, his dedication to his craft remains unwavering, ensuring captivating performances for audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Holland says he and Zendaya had a 'great time' during their first trip to India; Reveals he loved RRR