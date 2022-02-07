Tom Holland feels getting hit by a car 17 times during Uncharted filming was 'pretty impressive'

Tom Holland is all set for the release of his upcoming action entertainer, Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. The actor has spoken about the film's high-octane action sequences in several interviews and recently also opened up about the most impressive and proudest filming moment he had while working on the film. The actor stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming drama and the trailers and promos have promised that the film is going to be a thrilling ride.

Tom Holland recently spoke about the best moment during the film's shoot and revealed, "The day I got hit by a car was pretty impressive. I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie...It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, 'How was your day today?' And I’m like, 'Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.'"

Before this, Holland had also opened up about the film's plane stunt being the hardest one that he has ever shot. The actor maintained that it was scary and revealed that they shot that scene for five weeks, almost every day.

As for Uncharted's storyline, the film revolves around Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), being recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to help recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Although they soon realise they are not the only ones who are seeking the treasure as the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) is also looking for it. This treasure search becomes an exciting globe-trotting adventure for Nate and Sully.

