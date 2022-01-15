Tom Holland FINALLY sets free; Shares thunderous theatre reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home 'SPOILER' scene

The cinematic spectacle, i.e. Spider-Man: No Way Home (You can read Pinkvilla's Spider-Man: No Way Home review HERE!), is something that MCU fans are going to remember for years and years to come. *SPOILERS ALERT* The very fact that we got to see the Spidey trio - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - team up and kick some major a*s almost feels like our wildest "superhero" dreams coming true.

Tom Holland, who is hilariously known as the "SPOILER" Prince of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was very well behaved during the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, unlike his funny slip-ups during previous outings. Moreover, Tom and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx kept reiterating how the audience shouldn't spoil anything from the highly-awaited third Spider-Man instalment. Now, it's been quite some time since Spider-Man: No Way Home's successful release, last year, breaking major box office records, and finally setting himself free from not revealing any *SPOILERS* is Holland himself. How you ask?! By sharing a major Spider-Man: No Way Home *SPOILER* scene on his Instagram Stories.

When it comes to MCU movies, an inherent, loveable aspect is the thunderous reaction from the crowds in theatres to some amazing moments. Spider-Man: No Way Home was filled with many such *woot, woot* moments! One particular MCU fan shared a video on Instagram from inside a cinema hall as the audience reacted to Andrew Garfield's awesome return entry through one of the portals. The minute Andrew took off his Spidey mask, the crowd stood on their feet, went nuts and cheered out loud. Sharing that same IG post as his Insta story, Tom added three lovestruck emojis to show his appreciation towards the now iconic Spider-Man: No Way Home sequence and the insane audience reaction to the same.

You can watch the crowd's epic reaction to Andrew Garfield's return entry in Spider-Man: No Way Home HERE:

We're glad Tom Holland doesn't have to stay mum anymore and truly enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home for what it was able to achieve!

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield, who can finally stop denying the rumours of being (or not!) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed to Entertainment Tonight recently that he and Tobey Maguire had "snuck into a theater together" to watch the movie and that "it was just a really beautiful thing to share together." To know more about what the Oscar-nominated actor had to share about his fulfilling experience, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

